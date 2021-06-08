AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 84.85

- AUD/JPY accumulates modest gain on Tuesday.
- More gains envisioned if price breaks the 84.80 mark.
- Momentum oscillator remains neutral.
The AUD/JPY price edges higher on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading session. The cross-currency pair confides in a narrow trading band with positive bias.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY trades at 84.77, up 0.09% for the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/JPY pair faces rejection near the 84.90-85 region. The descending trendline from the highs of 85.80 acts as a wall of defense for the bulls.
If price sustains above the session’s high at 84.78, then it has the possibility to move to the high of June 3 in the vicinity of 85.0 area. This would also coincide with the break of the bearish slope line pushing prices higher toward the 85.20 horizontal resistance area.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD could prompt AUD/JPY bulls to retest the May 11 near the 85.45 level.
Alternatively, if price slips below 84.70, then it could bring AUD/JPY sellers into the picture with the immediate target at the 38.3% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the lows of 83.09,at 84.50.
The next area of support would emerge near the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 84.35. If price is not able to sustain here, then it could navigate to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 84, the level last seen in April.
AUD/JPY Additional Level
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|84.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.69
|Daily SMA50
|84.36
|Daily SMA100
|83.32
|Daily SMA200
|80.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.88
|Previous Daily Low
|84.65
|Previous Weekly High
|85.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.32
|Previous Monthly High
|85.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
