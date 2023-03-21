In an alternate scenario, an AUD/JPY bearish continuation could happen if the pair dives below the March 21 lows of 87.71, putting into play a fall toward new YTD lows at 87.12.

Therefore, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be the March 21 high at 88.50, followed by the 89.00 mark. Once broken, the AUD/JPY would challenge the March 20 high at 89.23. A breach of the latter will expose the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 89.67. ahead of reaching 90.00.

On Monday, the AUD/JPY printed a new YTD low at 87.12, then rallied above the 88.00 mark and registered a huge spinning top candlestick . On Tuesday, price action shrank, as usual, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting and formed a hammer. Additionally, price action was well contained within the previous day and formed a bullish harami. That said, the AUD/JPY is headed upward, although oscillators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), stay in bearish territory.

The AUD/JPY trimmed some of its Monday losses on Tuesday and gained 0.16%. The pair formed a bullish harami two-candle pattern that could open the door for further gains, but firstly it needs to the region the 89.00 figure. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 88.32, up 0.01% as the Asian session begins.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.