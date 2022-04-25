- During the week, the AUD/JPY record losses of 1.29%.
- The market sentiment remains sour as Asian equities are set to open lower on China’s coronavirus woes and global central bank tightening.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Ready to test the MTD lows around 90.11
The Australian dollar slumped sharply on Monday’s session, down some 1.23%, a 200-pip fall, but recovered late as the New York session waned. As Tuesday’s Asian Pacific session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 91.83, shy of the 92.00 mark at the time of writing.
US equities finished with an upbeat tone, lifted by the Nasdaq Composite. Asian futures point to a lower open, weighed by China’s coronavirus outbreak issues as fears of wider curbs in Beijing alarms market players, already fretting about a global economic slowdown. Meanwhile, the Ukraine-Russian woes appear to have taken a backseat of late, as worries about global central banks tightening have taken the front stage.
On Monday’s session, the AUD/JPY opened near last Friday’s lows and, without issuing any warning, extended its falls which accelerated as the Europan/North American sessions overlapped, reaching a daily low at 91.11. However, the shift in market mood on Wall Street lifted the AUD/JPY shy of the 92.00 area.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased despite the recent fall. However, once AUD/JPY bears broke below 92.40, it could be expected sideways or further downward pressure on the pair, as it broke the latest market structure. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), about to close below the 50-midline, will enter the bearish territory, so a move towards March’s 31 daily low at 90.76.
In the AUD/JPY’s 1-hour chart, its first support would be April 25 daily low at 91.11. Once cleared, the next demand zone would be the S1 daily pivot at 90.94, followed by the March 31 cycle low at 90.76. A break of the latter would expose September’s 2017 lows at 90.30, followed by the 90.00 figure.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.83
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|93.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.12
|Daily SMA50
|88.42
|Daily SMA100
|85.29
|Daily SMA200
|83.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.74
|Previous Daily Low
|92.94
|Previous Weekly High
|95.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.94
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
