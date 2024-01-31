AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears gain ground and conquer the 20-day SMA

Switching to a shorter time frame, the four-hour outlook seems to be also favoring a bearish narrative for the moment. Technical indicators appear oversold, reflecting a growing bearish bias among traders. Simultaneously, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on the cusp of the oversold threshold, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibits rising red bars, another pointer to the growing clout of bears in the short-term.

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a downward inclination yet remaining in the positive region, indicating slight selling pressure as well as the rising red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). Furthermore, the bears have made an apparent show of power, pushing the cross price below its 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). However, the AUD/JPY remains firm on higher ground, as demonstrated by its position above both the 100 and 200-day SMAs. This solidifies the notion that despite recent bearish challenges, the overall buying force still commands the roost.

In Wednesday's trading session, the AUD/JPY fell to 96.50 after a strong 0.95% decline. The daily chart outlook for the pair appears neutral to bearish, indicative of bears gaining ground. Reinforcing this sentiment, the four-hour chart also leaned towards the bearish side with indicators near the oversold zone.

