AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears consolidate after hitting oversold conditions in the hourly chart

In conclusion, despite the short-term dominance of the bears, the selling momentum seems to be waning. This would give the buyers a chance to make an upward move. Meanwhile, the broader scale outlook, considering the pair's position above its 100 and 200-day SMAs, emphasizes overall bullish control despite trading below the 20-day average.

Shifting to the hourly chart, the RSI jumped back from a low of 30 as bears seemed to be consolidating their movements. The hourly MACD presents green bars on the rise, indicating a surge in positive momentum.

The AUD/JPY pair on the daily chart shows a negative outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains deep in negative territory and seems to be en route to the oversold region. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) depicts rising red bars, suggesting an increased bearish momentum.

In Monday's session, the AUD/JPY pair commenced the week with a drop of 0.50%, trading around the 96.97 level. Bears are in command for the short term, but their momentum seems to fade. On the broader scale, the outlook remains bullish

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.