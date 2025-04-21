AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish momentum persists despite intraday stability ahead of Asian session

Support is seen at 90.196, a key level to monitor for potential downside extension. On the upside, resistance is located at 90.667, followed by 90.772 and 90.899. Unless the pair breaks through these caps, bearish pressure is likely to persist in the near term.

However, the broader outlook remains bearish, with all major moving averages continuing to trend downward. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) stands at 91.607, the 100-day at 95.322, and the 200-day at 97.368 — all above the current price and flashing strong sell signals. Shorter-term exponential indicators like the 10-day EMA at 90.667 and the 30-day EMA at 92.016 further reinforce the bearish bias.

Momentum indicators offer mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 42.576, maintaining a neutral stance. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a mild buy signal, hinting at potential stabilization in downside momentum. Meanwhile, the Stochastic %K at 49.802 and the Williams Percent Range at -53.980 also sit in neutral zones, suggesting indecision in short-term sentiment.

The AUDJPY pair is flashing bearish signals, currently trading around 90.33, a dip of 0.35% on the day. Price action is contained within the daily range of 89.974 to 90.714 during Monday’s session ahead of the Asian open, with the pair unable to breach higher resistance areas or reclaim bullish traction.

