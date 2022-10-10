- AUD/JPY extends its losses to four straight days.
- Pure market sentiment plays had been the main driver of the AUD/JPY.
- AUD/JPY’s break below 91.00 would exacerbate a dive toward the 200-DMA.
The AUD/JPY falls as the Asian Pacific session begins, breaking below the bottom-trendline of a bearish flag, opening the door for a drop to the 200-day EMA at 90.67, which would be a fresh two-month low. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 91.73, below its opening price, by 0.02%.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast
The AUD/JPY it’s usually a cross-currency pair subject to market sentiment. As reflected by the daily chart, price action illustrates three straight days of losses, meaning that risk aversion had been the main driver, weighing on the cross. As above-mentioned, the AUD/JPY broke downwards, as suggested by the bearish flag, which targets the 200-day EMA. On its way south, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 91.00 figure, followed by the 200-day EMA at 90.67. If AUD/JPY sellers gather momentum, a fall toward 90.00 is on the cards.
The AUD/JPY one-hour time frame is downward biased due to the cross staying below the 20-EMA. It should be noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI remained steady below the 50-midline in bearish territory and got into oversold territory around yesterday’s trading session. Nevertheless, unless buyers step in and clear key resistance around 91.79 (20-day EMA), that would pave the way toward the daily pivot at 92.00. If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY next potential supply zone would be the 50-EMA at 92.38, followed by the R1 daily pivot at 92.54.
On the flip side, the AUD/JPY’s first support would be October’s 10 daily low at 91.48, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 91.24, followed by the 91.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|92.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.74
|Daily SMA50
|94.7
|Daily SMA100
|94.12
|Daily SMA200
|90.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.23
|Previous Daily Low
|92.41
|Previous Weekly High
|94.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.41
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6300 on downbeat Australia Consumer Confidence, mixed mood
AUD/USD remains depressed around the lowest levels since April 2020 as the recent downbeat Aussie data adds strength to the bearish bias during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session.
EUR/USD steadies near 0.9700 even as risk-off mood favors DXY strength
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 0.9700 as a short-term horizontal support tests further downside after a four-day south-run to early Tuesday in Asia. The risk-aversion wave and fears that the recession is imminent for the old continent.
Gold sees a downside below $1,660 amid firmer DXY, US Inflation eyed
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves below $1,670.00 in early Asia. The precious metal is expected to display sheer volatility if it ditches the cushion of $1,660.00 as the risk-off profile is intensifying amid aggressive attacks on Ukraine by Russia.
Solana: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
Stronger dollar cushions European markets
“European stocks did better this morning, thanks perhaps in large part to the weaker pound and euro. But the fresh outrages in Kyiv are another reminder that European markets face an even tougher winter than those in the US, despite the massive support being provided by governments.