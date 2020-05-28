AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Aussie trading in 12-week highs vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/JPY is trading in 12-week highs as the risk-on mood in Wall Street stays intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 71.75 resistance.
 

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

 
AUD/JPY is printing higher highs and higher lows as the bullish momentum remains intact. The spot is challenging the 71.75 level as the sentiment on Wall Street remains upbeat. Looking up, the next resistance can be located near the 72.50/88 price zone. On the other hand, a sustained break below the 71.10 level could yield further selling in the medium-term with supports seen near the 70.15 and 69.60 levels.  
 

Additional key levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 71.58
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 71.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.71
Daily SMA50 68.24
Daily SMA100 70.32
Daily SMA200 72.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.93
Previous Daily Low 70.82
Previous Weekly High 71.08
Previous Weekly Low 68.65
Previous Monthly High 70.17
Previous Monthly Low 64.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

