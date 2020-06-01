AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Aussie breaks to fresh 3-month highs vs. Japanese yen

- AUD/JPY is trading in fresh 3-month highs as the risk-on mood in Wall Street remains intact.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 72.80 resistance.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|1.21
|Today daily open
|71.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.96
|Daily SMA50
|68.55
|Daily SMA100
|70.24
|Daily SMA200
|72.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.93
|Previous Daily Low
|71.14
|Previous Weekly High
|71.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.2
|Previous Monthly High
|71.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.96
