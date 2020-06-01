AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Aussie breaks to fresh 3-month highs vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/JPY is trading in fresh 3-month highs as the risk-on mood in Wall Street remains intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 72.80 resistance.
 

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

 
AUD/JPY is pressuring the 72.80 resistance while making higher highs and lows as the positive mood in Wall Street stays intact. The quote is starting the month of June with a positive note. Looking up, the next resistance can be seen near the 73.40 and 74.00 price levels. On the flip side, a turn lower below the 72.00 figure could be seen as bearish in the medium-term with supports possibly emerging near the 71.75 and 71.10 levels.  
 

Additional key levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 72.76
Today Daily Change 0.87
Today Daily Change % 1.21
Today daily open 71.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.96
Daily SMA50 68.55
Daily SMA100 70.24
Daily SMA200 72.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.93
Previous Daily Low 71.14
Previous Weekly High 71.93
Previous Weekly Low 70.2
Previous Monthly High 71.93
Previous Monthly Low 67.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

