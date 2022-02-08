AUD/JPY Price Analysis: An upward break of a bullish flag keep bulls in control, eyeing 83.00

- The AUD/JPY upside breaks confirm a bullish flag as bulls regain control above the 82.00 mark.
- AUD/JPY Technical Outlook: Despite being upward biased, would need a daily close above the 100-DMA to cement the uptrend.
The AUD/JPY breaks upward, above the 100 and the 200-day moving averages (DMAs), at 82.53 and 82.40, respectively. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY cross-currency is trading at 82.56.
The market sentiment is upbeat. US equity indices ended in the green, while Asian stock futures point to a higher open. The risk-sensitive AUD was bolstered in the FX complex, while the JPY was the laggard on the Tuesday session, courtesy of the rise in US T-bond yields, with the 10-year yield, at 1.965%.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY broke a bullish flag to the upside, though the 100-DMA capped the move. However, the long-real body of Tuesday’s price action suggests that the uptrend could accelerate towards fresh daily highs, even opening the door for a challenge of the YTD high.
That said, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be January 20 daily high at 82..97. Breach of the latter would expose a four-month-old downslope trendline around the 83.25-40 range, followed by the psychological 84.00 figure.
Contrarily, failure to reclaim 83.00 could pave the way for further losses in the AUD/JPY pair. The first support would be 82.00, pushing the price below the top-trendline of the bullish flag, viewed as a false breakout. A crackdown of the 82.00 mark would expose January 24 daily low at 80.69, followed by January 28 at 80.36.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|81.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.99
|Daily SMA50
|81.95
|Daily SMA100
|82.51
|Daily SMA200
|82.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.05
|Previous Daily Low
|81.41
|Previous Weekly High
|82.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.55
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1400 on strong US T-bond yields
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day. ECB’s Villeroy joins the bear’s league by criticizing hawkish reaction at the latest meeting. German trade numbers will entertain traders but US CPI, EC Economic Forecasts are the key.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after rising above 1.3550
GBP/USD rose above 1.3550 on Tuesday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the NA session. The greenback holds its ground against its rivals after the data from the US showed that the trade deficit widened to $101,4 billion in December.
Gold hovers around fortnight high above $1,800 amid market’s indecision
Gold bulls take a breather around $1,826 as Asian traders roll up their sleeves for Wednesday’s work, after witnessing a three-day uptrend. The precious metal stays near the fortnight light flashed the previous day amid broadly weaker USD.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto profit-taking starts before new uptrend
Bitcoin price action faced expected profit-taking and resistance at the $45,000 value area. Ethereum price, like Bitcoin, faces some profit-taking after a significant recovery rally. XRP price gained more than 21% on Monday.
Optimism ahead of FED and inflation data
We're seeing further signs of stabilization in the markets on Tuesday, as the relatively peaceful start to the week continues. It's been a wild start to the year and it seems investors are embracing the less intense start to the week, probably with an eye on what's to come over the next couple of days.