AUD/JPY picks up bids above 75.00, eyes RBA mintues, Lowe’s speech

- AUD/JPY stays firm around the six weeks high flashed the previous day.
- Data from Australia comes in weak, Japan CPI prints upbeat figures.
- Hopes of further stimulus, vaccine news previously favored the risk-on moves.
- Aussie bulls await policymakers’ discussion over the pandemic’s resurgence and any preparedness for that.
AUD/JPY remains on the front foot around 75.28, near the highest since June 10, amid initial Asian trading on Tuesday. The quote refreshed the multi-day high on Monday as market sentiment cheered expectations of further stimulus from the US and Europe. Also favoring the pair were updates suggesting that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will soon be out.
While the European Summit is finally closer to 750 billion Euros of stimulus, with 390 billion Euros of allocation to grants, global markets remain positive as the regional aid was much-awaited for long. On the other hand, the US policymakers are also up for discussing another round of measures to combat the pandemic. Markets consensus suggests that the ruling Republican party has a less to offer, around $1.00 trillion, than the opposition Democrats that stays ready with over $3.0 trillions of aid packages.
Elsewhere, Oxford/AstraZeneca backed medicine becomes the second-one from the UK to mark upbeat results in the clinical trials. The vaccine joins the league of Gilead and Moderna to increase the odds of the cure to the deadly disease.
On the contrary, a sustained surge in the Australian virus figures becomes a cause of worry that was largely ignored by the pair traders. In doing so, the bulls concentrated on Wall Street gains.
Talking about the data, Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June grew past-0.0% forecast to 0.1% on YoY while the CPI ex-Fresh Food crossed -0.1% expected and -0.2% prior with 00% mark. Further, National CPI ex-Food, Energy also followed the suit with a 0.4% mark versus 0.3% anticipations. On the other hand, Australia’s weekly prints of ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence slipped past-91.6 previous to 90.7.
Moving on, the pair traders will be interested in the RBA policymakers’ discussion over any measures to combat the further spread of the pandemic in Australia. Following that, the RBA Governor Philip Lowe will be closely watched to see whether the policymaker remains hawkish or not.
Technical analysis
Unless witnessing a decline below 75.00, the bulls can keep aiming for June 10 top near 75.60 ahead of targeting the previous month’s top near 75.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|74.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.38
|Daily SMA50
|73.2
|Daily SMA100
|70.4
|Daily SMA200
|72.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.97
|Previous Daily Low
|74.74
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.19
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.