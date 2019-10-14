AUD/JPY: No reaction to uptick in China's trade surplus

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY is trading largely unchanged on the day despite the rise in China's Trade Surplus. 
  • The AUD is struggling to pick up a bid amid the rise in China's offshore Yuan exchange rate. 

A rise in China's Trade Surplus has failed to put a strong bid under the Aussie Dollar, leaving the AUD/JPY pair largely unchanged on the day at 73.50.

China's Imports tanked 8.5% year-on-year in September and Exports or outbound shipments fell by 3.2% year-on-year, pushing the Trade Surplus higher to $39.65 billion compared with a $34.84 billion surplus in August. Analysts had forecast $33.3 billion.

In Yuan terms, the Trade Surplus rose to CNY 280 billion.

The uptick in the Trade Surplus is boding well for the offshore Yuan (CNH). The USD/CNH pair is now trading at 7.0577, the lowest level since Sept. 16, having dropped from 7.08 in the last hour or so.

So far, however, the AUD has not been able to benefit from China data and the rise in the CNH, possibly because the uptick in the Trade Surplus was due to a sharp drop in imports – a sign of weakening domestic demand conditions.

Also, markets are worried that the latest US-China trade truce (reached on Friday) lacks proper dispute settlement mechanism and could fall apart, leading to further escalation of trade tensions. That could be capping the upside in the AUD/JPY pair.

That said, the futures on the S&P 500 are now reporting a 0.21% gain. Hence, AUD/JPY may explore the upside in the European session.

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0605
Today Daily Change -0.0276
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 7.0881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1183
Daily SMA50 7.1098
Daily SMA100 7.0049
Daily SMA200 6.8836
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.128
Previous Daily Low 7.0704
Previous Weekly High 7.1705
Previous Weekly Low 7.0704
Previous Monthly High 7.1967
Previous Monthly Low 7.0311
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0924
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.106
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.063
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0378
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0053
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1206
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1531
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1783

 

   

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside

EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside

The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock

GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock

GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism

USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism

USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a US/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.

USD/JPY News

Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds

Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds

With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.

Gold News

US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed

US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed

The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures