- AUD/JPY wavers as RBA minutes say rates could remain low for years.
- Minutes also said the policymakers have no appetite to use negative rates.
- Aussie pairs dropped sharply in the first quarter on RBA's dovish move and coronavirus fears.
The AUD/JPY pair is barely moving in response to the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) emergency meeting held on March 18, which said the interest rate is likely to stay at very low levels for years.
The minutes added that there will be significant job losses in the months ahead and the monetary and fiscal policies will play an important role in battling the coronavirus-led slowdown.
Even so, the AUD/JPY pair is showing resilience and so far traded in the range of 65.90-65.75. The resilience could be attributed to the statement in the minutes that the policymakers have a low appetite for using negative rates to contain the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.
The RBA reduced the cash rate or the official interest rate to zero on March 18 and launched a yield curve control program.
The dovish move and the prospects of a coronavirus-led recession in the Australian and global economy led to a sharp fall in the Aussie pairs in the first quarter. The AUD/JPY pair declined by 76.24 to 59.87 in the first three months of the year.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|65.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.5
|Daily SMA50
|70.6
|Daily SMA100
|72.78
|Daily SMA200
|73.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.27
|Previous Daily Low
|65.58
|Previous Weekly High
|67.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.93
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops further below 0.6150 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD declines even after RBA minutes cited no appetite for negative interest rates. Risk sentiment remains under pressure amid fears of worsening coronavirus pandemic. Aussie activity/housing data flashed mixed signals off-late.
USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight
Fear eases, but the pandemic crisis keeps deepening worldwide. Global indexes in recovery mode, US Treasury yields still depressed. USD/JPY recovers from Fibonacci support, bullish potential moderate.
Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs
Gold prices cling to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month pullback. The bullion remains weak below the confluence of key SMAs. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the previous week’s top add to the upside barriers.
WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build
WTI bounces off fresh 18+ years low while taking rounds to $20.00 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the energy benchmark remains under pressure amid increasing supply and likely reduction in demand.
S&P 500 Futures drop 1.0%, US treasury yields decline amid risk-off
Signals of further challenges, due to coronavirus, recently weigh on the market’s risk sentiment. US stock futures follow the footsteps of Wall Street, Treasury yields remain on the back foot below 0.70%.