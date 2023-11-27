AUD/JPY holding ground above 98.00 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

- The AUD/JPY is sticking close to the midrange after getting pulled in both directions.
- The Aussie remains down against the Yen about three-tenths of a percent on Monday.
- Tuesday sees Australian Retail Sales figures, as well as an appearance from RBA Governor Bullock.
The AUD/JPY pair is drifting in the midrange after setting both the high and the low of the day in early Monday trading, dipping into 97.81 at the starting bell before rallying back into a Monday high of 98.49.
The pair is currently adrift just above the 98.00 handle, down 0.3% from Monday's peak as Aussie (AUD) traders gear up for Australian Retail Sales data and a speaking engagement from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has seen some recovery across the board on Monday, but long-term bear pressure on the Yen is expected to continue as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to court a hyper-easy monetary policy stance. The BoJ fears that inflation within Japan's domestic economy will waiver below the Japanese central bank's 2% target.
Australian Retail Sales for October are expected to slow down from 0.9% to 0.1% as Australians grapple with sticky inflation eating away at their purchasing power.
RBA Governor Michele Bullock will be taking part in a panel discussion labeled "Inflation, Financial Stability and Employment" at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Bank for International Settlements High-Level Conference in Hong Kong early Tuesday.
AUD/JPY Technical Outlook
The Aussie is seeing a firming-up in the overall FX marketspace, up against everything except the rebounding Yen, and the AUD/JPY is getting hung up on the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Intraday action continues to find support from the 200-hour SMA just north of 97.70, and the AUD/JPY pair is also seeing technical resistance at last turnaround near 98.50.
The pair remains firmly buried in bull country, trading close to its highest bids for the year, with 2023's peak sitting nearby at 98.66 and daily candles seeing technical support from the 50-day SMA scrambling to catch up to price action near the 96.00 handle.
AUD/JPY Hourly Chart
AUD/JPY Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|98.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.12
|Daily SMA50
|95.9
|Daily SMA100
|95.1
|Daily SMA200
|93.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.54
|Previous Daily Low
|97.96
|Previous Weekly High
|98.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.83
|Previous Monthly High
|96.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.29
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts highest daily close in three months near 1.0950
The EUR/USD rose during the American session, surpassing the 1.0950 area. The Euro recorded its highest daily close since mid-August against the US Dollar. The pair continues to be supported by the overall weakness of the Dollar as Treasury yields decline.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2600
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD is holding firm above 1.2600 and trading at the highest level in two months. The pair reached a peak on Monday at 1.2645 before retracing and finding support at 1.2600.
Gold reconquers $2,000 as caution prevails
Gold prices advanced throughout the first half of the day, with XAU/USD trading as high as $2,016.38 a troy ounce amid broad US Dollar weakness. The latter found some pace after Wall Street’s opening, with the bright metal now changing hands at $2,010.
Week ahead: Bitcoin’s bull trend in question as spot ETF momentum fades
This week will be crucial in determining Bitcoin’s directional bias since some traders suggest the possibility of a continued run-up while others hint at a potential reversal to $35,000 or lower. Regardless, investors need to watch out for these events in the coming week.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following four weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following four weeks of gains. The index has gained 10.7% over the course of these previous four weeks, and last week it proved to be the fastest reversal out of a correction since the 1970s, according to data from Dow Jones.