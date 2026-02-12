The AUD/JPY cross meets with a fresh supply near the 109.40 area during the Asian session on Thursday and slides back closer to the weekly trough, touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 108.70 region, down 0.40% for the day, though the downside potential seems limited.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative outperformance that followed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's victory in the lower house election on Sunday, which paved the way for more stimulus. Meanwhile, investors remain hopeful that Takaichi could be more fiscally responsible and her policies will boost the economy, prompting the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to stick to its rate-hike path. This, in turn, continues to boost the JPY and is seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the AUD/JPY cross.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, remains supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook. In fact, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said earlier today that the central bank will raise interest rates again if inflation becomes entrenched. Adding to this, RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said that inflation is expected to remain above the 2% to 3% annual target for some time and that the labour market has stabilised from its earlier slowdown but remains tight.

Traders are currently pricing in a greater chance that the RBA will hike interest rates again at its May policy meeting. Apart from this, China's inflation figures released this Wednesday reinforced concerns that deflationary pressures continue to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy and raised hopes for more stimulus. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, is seen as underpinning the risk-sensitive and holding back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the AUD/JPY cross.