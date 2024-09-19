AUD/JPY extends upside to near 97.00 as labor report strengthens hawkish RBA mood

- AUD/JPY gains ground following the release of employment data on Thursday.
- Fed Chair Powell’s remarks tempered optimism, preventing stronger risk-sensitive currencies like AUD.
- The upside of the currency cross could be limited as the JPY receives support from the hawkish BoJ.
AUD/JPY continues its winning for the fourth successive day, trading around 97.10 during the early European hours. The Australian Dollar (AUD) received support following the labor market report released on Thursday.
Australian Employment Change rose to 47.5K in August, down from 58.2K in July but significantly above the consensus forecast of 25.0K. The Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.2% in August, consistent with both expectations and the previous month’s figure, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 50 basis point interest rate cut on Wednesday may have improved market confidence and supported risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian Dollar. However, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell tempered optimism, preventing a stronger risk-on sentiment in the markets.
Fed’s Chair Powell stated in the post-meeting press conference, that the Fed is not in a hurry to ease policy and emphasized that half-percentage point rate cuts are not the "new pace." Additionally, Fed policymakers raised their long-term projection for the federal funds rate from 2.8% to 2.9%.
The upside of the AUD/JPY cross could be limited as the Japanese Yen (JPY) receives support from the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Traders are anticipating the BoJ's policy decision, with expectations that rates will remain unchanged while leaving room for potential future rate hikes.
Additionally, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be closely monitored, as the inflation report could offer new insights into the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) future interest rate trajectory.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends recovery gains to near 1.3250, as BoE looms
GBP/USD extends the recovery to near 1.3200 in European trading on Thursday, having found buyers near 1.3150. A fresh US Dollar pullback and a rebound in risk sentiment offer support to the pair ahead of the BoE policy announcements.
EUR/USD advances to 1.1150, focus shifts to ECB-speak
EUR/USD is well-bid near 1.1150 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by the renewed US Dollar retreat and an upbeat mood. Traders digest the Fed's dovish outlook, bracing for ECB-speak for fresh trading incentives. US data are also eyed.
Gold price jumps back closer to all-time peak, $2,600 remains in sight amid fresh USD weakness
Gold price regains positive traction following the previous day's pullback from the all-time peak and builds on its steady intraday ascent heading into the European session on Thursday.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Bitcoin surges to $62,000 mark after 50 bps Fed rate cut
Bitcoin and Ripple eye for a rally as they break and find support around their resistance barrier. Meanwhile, Ethereum demonstrates signs of recovery as it approaches a critical resistance level, indicating that an upward rally could be on the horizon if it successfully breaks through.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.