AUD/JPY back to 89.00 mark, as the Yen’s safe-haven demand fades

- AUD/JPY rebounds after rapid actions to address emerging financial turmoil.
- Central banks intervene to rescue banks facing liquidity crunches.
- Japanese Yen’s dynamics are back in play after a long time.
The risk proxy AUD/JPY was hammered brutally earlier this week, pushing the pair to touch the 87.50 level in a risk-averse environment. The liquidity crisis that emerged from the US banking sector revealed who was swimming naked.
This week was a roller coaster ride, with several banks facing liquidity crunches to fulfill their regular market operations. The banks include SVB, Signature Bank, Credit Suisse, and The First Republic Bank. After the SVB fallout, no one expected such a fast pace of banks falling into the liquidity trap.
It seems that surging borrowing costs and quantitative tightening have drowned liquidity globally and are putting pressure on banks. AUD/JPY was hit hard on Wednesday when troubles at Credit Suisse, a key player in global operations, sparked strong risk aversion.
As the media focused on Credit Suisse, some key central banks jumped into action. The Bank of England (BoE) held important talks with international counterparts, and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) offered a CHF50 billion covered loan facility.
In the US, First Republic Bank faced similar problems, but major banks like JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley came to the rescue with a pool of liquidity.
These backstop plans and rapid actions to deal with the emerging liquidity crisis boosted the AUD/JPY in the previous trading session. Despite upbeat Australian jobs numbers, AUD/JPY mostly traded in line risk sentiment this week.
Levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|89.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.95
|Daily SMA50
|91.08
|Daily SMA100
|91.68
|Daily SMA200
|92.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.09
|Previous Daily Low
|87.4
|Previous Weekly High
|91.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|86.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
