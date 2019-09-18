Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter rises to 1.9% from 1.8%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the US is expected to expand by 1.9% in the third quarter of the year.
"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 1.9 percent September 18, up from 1.8 percent on September 13," Atlanta Fed said in its publication.
"After yesterday's industrial production release from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and this morning's new residential construction report from the U.S. Census Bureau, increases in the nowcasts of third-quarter real consumer spending growth and third-quarter real private fixed investment growth were slightly offset by a decrease in the nowcast of third-quarter real net exports."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, confined to a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates by 25bps but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD recovers within range
The GBP/USD pair is posting a modest advance after Wall Street’s opening as demand for the greenback is limited ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision. Poor UK inflation figures contain advances.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold climbs to daily highs near $1,507 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The souring market sentiment in the second half of the day seems to be providing a boost to the safe-haven gold.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.