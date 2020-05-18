ASX 200 Index: 38.2% Fibonacci under pressure as optimism flows

- ASX 200 jumps into positive territory, eye son COVID-19 and geopolitics.
- Easing of COVID-19 restrictions expected to will translate into more positive data
- Geopolitics also in the driving seat, a potential spanner in the works for the bulls.
Australian shares have started on the front foot this week, with the ASX 200 Index trading 1% in the open. At the time of writing, ASX 200 is trading at 5,458 having travelled from a low of 5,404 to a high of 5,477 so far. The index is pressuring, once again, a key resistance of 38.2%.
Investors are expecting that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions will translate into more positive data following a resurgence in consumer demand which will result in a gradual economic recovery. However, when we look around the markets, we can see higher levels in gold and there is an underbelly of risk-off in the driver's seat.
While geopolitics is just far too unpredictable, they remain front and centre all the while China's trade war with not just the US but also Australia go unresolved. A resurgence in tensions should keep discretionary capital on the sidelines for a while longer and stocks will struggle to gain traction in any convincing manner in such an environment.
It certainly doesn't help when China doesn't return Trade Minister Simon Birmingham calls to resolve the disputes. Australia's Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has been trying to speak with his counterpart since China threatened to impose an 80 per cent import tariff on Australian barley. China will make its final decision on the tariff on Tuesday.
Gold and mining stocks outperforming
As for performers, we are seeing some weakness in the banks today, Westpac (-0.5pc), NAB (-0.4pc), Commonwealth Bank (-0.3pc) and ANZ (-0.2pc). However, these have been more than offset by the iron ore mining giants BHP (+2.8pc), Rio Tinto (+2.4pc) and Fortescue Metals (+3.4pc), which are providing a major boost to the market. Gold was on the rise today to the highest value in seven years. This fuelled the bid in gold stocks, including Saracen Mineral (+8pc), St Barbara (+7.2pc) and Newcrest Mining (+5.7pc). Some of the worst performers were Macquarie Group (-2.5pc), Unibail Rodamco Westfield (-1.6pc) and United Malt Group (-1.5pc).
ASX 200 Index levels
The 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) holds, so far, but is being tested time and time again. The index has been trading between there and the 23.6% Fibo since the end of March. On a break higher will extend towards a 50% mean reversion at 5794 ahead of a 61.8% golden ration at 6127. Meanwhile, the bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD cheers the rally in commodities, re-attempts 0.6450
AUD/USD extends its bounce to regain 0.6450, mainly driven by the latest surge in commodities, with Gold hitting fresh seven-year highs while WTI nearing the 31 mark. The aussie also cheers broad US dollar weakness led by Powell's remarks.
USD/JPY trims gains on 107.00, market looks indecisive
USD/JPY pares back gains above 107.00, as the yen gains altitude amid renewed US-China friction over the coronavirus outbreak and smaller-than-expected Japanese GDP contraction. The rally in S&P 500 futures, however, keeps the spot buoyed.
Gold extends four-day winning run, hits new 7.5-year high
Gold jumps to the highest level since November 2012. Fed's Powell again rules out negative rates but says more stimulus may be required. Renewed US-China tensions may be drawing bids for the yellow metal.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.