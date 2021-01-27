AstraZeneca pulls out from meeting with EU on vaccine supplies – Reuters

AstraZeneca has pulled out from the meeting with the European Union officials on coronavirus vaccine supplies that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing an EU official familiar with the matter.

The official further noted that the EU is looking for an explanation about the company's decision to reduce vaccine deliveries to the EU in the first quarter of the year.

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour following this headline. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 0.82% on the day at 3,563 and Germany's DAX 30 was losing 0.75% at 13,766.