Asian stocks waver amid holiday in US

Asian stocks wavered on Monday morning amid holiday in US and as investors await further details from President Trump on economic policies - fiscal stimulus, tax cuts.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.25% earlier today following the release of a bigger trade deficit figure. The index was last seen trading 10 points higher around 19,245 levels. The index was helped by the uptick in the USD/JPY pair.

Australia's shares fell 16 points or 0.30% with the industrials sub index falling 1.70%. South Korea's Kospi index traded flat. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.55%.

The data released in Japan showed exports rose 1.3% in January from a year earlier, which is significantly lower than a 4.7% increase expected by economists.