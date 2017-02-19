Asian stocks waver amid holiday in US

Asian stocks waver amid holiday in USBy Omkar Godbole
Asian stocks wavered on Monday morning amid holiday in US and as investors await further details from President Trump on economic policies - fiscal stimulus, tax cuts.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.25% earlier today following the release of a bigger trade deficit figure. The index was last seen trading 10 points higher around 19,245 levels. The index was helped by the uptick in the USD/JPY pair.
Australia's shares fell 16 points or 0.30% with the industrials sub index falling 1.70%. South Korea's Kospi index traded flat. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.55%.
The data released in Japan showed exports rose 1.3% in January from a year earlier, which is significantly lower than a 4.7% increase expected by economists.