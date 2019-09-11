Asian stocks trade mixed ahead of the ECB's rate decision

- Asian equities are trading mixed with the Shanghai Composite flashing red.
- Dovish central bank expectations will likely keep Asian and global stocks better bid.
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed with Chinese stocks flashing red on concerns of a deeper slowdown in China, while other regional indices reporting gains, possibly on the dovish European Central Bank's (ECB) expectations.
Scorecard
- The Shanghai Composite is down 0.33%.
- Japan's Nikkei is reporting a 0.64% gain.
- Shares in South Korea and Hong Kong are flashing green.
- Australian shares are lacking a clear directional bias.
The mainland Chinese stocks are down for the second day. China’s producer price index — a key barometer of corporate profitability — fell 0.8% from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics released on Tuesday.
China's factory deflation could hit the global economy via exports. Even so, some of the Asian markets are better bid likely due to expectations that the ECB will dole out stimulus.
The FX and bond markets seem to have priced at least 10 basis points cut in interest rates. The investors are also expecting the central bank to restart bond purchases. The US Federal Reserve is also widely expected to deliver an interest rate cut next week.
As a result, the Asian and global equities will likely remain bid in the run-up to the next week's Fed — more so, due to the easing US-China trade tensions.
China on Tuesday offered to increase US agricultural purchases in exchange for a delay in tariffs and easing of restrictions on China's telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.
EUR/USD: Trapped in a narrowing price range
EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price range on a pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break above 1.1056 would confirm pennant breakout and open the doors to 1.11. Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Tests 1-week-old support-line amid Bullish exhaustion near 50% Fibo.
Having failed to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines, GBP/USD tests one-week-old ascending support-line as it trades near 1.2360 during Asian session.
USD/JPY refreshes six-week highs near 107.70
USD/JPY probes the upside making a new six-week high near 107.70 as increased speculations of further BOJ easing continue to hurt the Yen while firmer Treasury yields and Japanese stocks underpin the sentiment.
Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement
The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.
US NFIB Business Optimism Index: Decline is relative
American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.