Asian Stock Market: Trades mostly in green, tracking global cues

- Asian stocks are trading mostly higher following the Wall Street action.
- Upbeat corporate earnings, higher commodity prices attract traders attention, US Retail Sales eyed.
- Japan dissolves its parliament on Thursday ahead of October, 31 elections.
Asian stocks trade higher on the last trading day of the week, tracing the firmly positive Wall Street cues in the overnight session. Investors remain optimistic about upbeat US corporate earnings and better-than-expected labor data.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%.
The ASX 200 trades higher 0.7% on Friday led by miners amid rising energy and metal prices. However, the coronavirus cases in Victoria hovered near record levels with a total of 2,179 new cases.
The Nikkei 225 index jumps 0.7% higher following the Japanese technology sector gains. Meanwhile, the policymakers in Japan cut their outlook for exports despite a weaker yen.
Hang Seng rose 1.21% whereas South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.94%.
Gold retreats from one-month highs and trades near $1,793, with 0.26% losses.
