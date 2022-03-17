Asian Stock Market: Traces firmer Wall Street after the Fed’s interest rate hike

- Asian markets are trading strongly as Fed unveiled its monetary policy having a 25 bps rate hike.
- Investors have cheered the headline of stimulus from the Chinese administration.
- Russia and Ukraine are progressing positively towards a ceasefire.
Markets in the Asian domain are trading strong on Thursday. Asian equities are following the footprints of US markets as the latter performed well after the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed the interest rates higher by 25 basis points (bps).
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surges 3.38%, China A50 jumps 3.58%, Nifty 50 climbs 1.70%, and Hang Seng outperforms with gains of 5.70%
The declaration of the monetary policy by the Fed has improved the sentiment in the market. Risk-perceived assets are trading firmer while the US dollar index (DXY) has tumbled near 98.00. The interest rate hike by the Fed is in line with the market expectations; however, the roadmap of curtailing inflation dictated by the Fed is a bit challenging for the assets in the Asian markets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stated that the labor market is rock solid ‘loud and clear, which has injected an adrenaline rush into the Asian equities.
Meanwhile, strong restrictive measures taken by the Chinese administration to corner the spread of Covid-19 have been cheered by the market participants. Moreover, China’s Vice Premier Liu He has signaled more stimulus to support markets. This has brought a resurgence in the optimism for the Chinese markets.
Apart from that, Russia and Ukraine are progressing positively towards a ceasefire. The nations have drafted a tentative 15-point peace plan, which consists ceasefire clause and withdrawal of Russian rebels from Ukraine.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26362.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26362.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26089.86
|Daily SMA50
|26997.98
|Daily SMA100
|27986.06
|Daily SMA200
|28319.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26388.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25772.27
|Previous Weekly High
|25737.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|24563.15
|Previous Monthly High
|27860.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|25577.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26152.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26007.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25960.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25558.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25344.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26576.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26790.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27192.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
