Asian stock market: A sea of red as China retaliates US order on Houston

- Asian shares stand on slippery ground as risk-off gains momentum.
- China pushes the US consulate off Chengdu in response to humiliation in Houston.
- Off in Japan, mixed data from New Zealand and Australia struggle to limit losses but Chinese blue-chips bleed out.
- Preliminary readings of July PMIs will decorate the calendar, US response to Beijing’s order awaited.
Asian equities print heavy losses as US-China tussle intensifies after Beijing ordered the US to shut the consulate office in the city of Chengdu. The move was well anticipated as a reaction to the US order of leaving the Houston office to the Chinese Consulate. Earlier during the day, Reuters came out with the news citing multiple American diplomats’ travel to the dragon nation, with indirect hints on re-staffing due to Chinese threats. Also adding fuel to the risk-off mood are fiery speeches from US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Elsewhere, coronavirus (COVID-19) worries in the US and Australia adds to the market worries and so does the Financial Times (FT) headline conveying delay in the American fiscal package. With over 4.0 million new cases and news of limited resources in Florida, policymakers in Washington shrugs of US President Trump’s push for economy re-start. On the other hand, Victoria marked the highest daily death toll on Thursday, which in turn supersedes any optimism from the upbeat Commonwealth Bank PMIs.
Against this backdrop, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 1.42% while China’s blue-chip index losses over 3.0% ahead of the European session on Friday. Australia’s ASX 200 declines 1.26% to 6,017 whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 stays a bit lesser in the red, down 0.53%, as yearly Trade Balance improves. Further, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng flashes 2.23% losses with South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite below 1.0% in red by the press time.
On a broader scale, S&P 500 Futures print the second day of losses in six but moves of the US 10-year Treasury yields remain confined around 0.58% due to Tokyo’s closure. It’s worth mentioning that the risk aversion helps the US dollar index (DXY) to bounce off the fresh lows since September 2018.
Although the US reaction to Chinese play and virus headlines will be the key to watch, preliminary readings of the global PMIs for July could also entertain the markets on busy Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.