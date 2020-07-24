Coronavirus update: Victoria records 300 new infections, highest daily death toll

According to the official data, Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria reported 300 news infections on Friday vs. Thursday’s +403.

Despite the slight decline in the number of new cases, the state’s daily death toll reaches the highest levels so far, with six deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the US virus situation worsens, as the deaths count tops 1000 for the third day in a row, Arizona is under fresh lockdown alongside a few other states.

The US on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections since the first case was documented in January.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains tepid, with the Asian stocks mostly lower amid the virus surge globally and the US-China flareup.

Investors await China’s retaliation, as Beijing is likely to order the US to close one consulate office over the Houston closure.

S&P 500 futures are off the highs, flat around 3,230 while USD/JPY drops 0.30% to breach the 106.50 level.