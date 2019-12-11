Asian Development Bank cuts growth views for China, Developing Asia as trade war bites – Reuters

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), said in its latest report released on Wednesday, it has downgraded its growth forecasts for developing Asia this year and the next, as a weaker outlook for China and India indicated softer economic activity elsewhere in the region.

Key Quotes:

“The bank trimmed its growth forecast for developing Asia to 5.2% in 2019 and 2020, the Manila-based lender said in an updated annual outlook report, from 5.4% and 5.5% previously.

It cut its growth estimates for China for this year and the next to 6.1% and 5.8%, respectively, from the 6.2% and 6.0% forecasts announced in September, on the U.S.-Sino trade tensions and as higher prices of pork cut into consumer spending.

The ADB also lowered its forecast for South Asia's largest economy India for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 to 5.1% and 6.5%, from its September estimates of 6.5% and 7.2%, due to liquidity strains on its non-banking finance companies and slow job growth.

Developing Asia faces rising food costs, with 2019 and 2020 inflation seen at 2.8% in 2019 and 3.1% in 2020, up from the lender's previous estimate of 2.7% for both the years.”

