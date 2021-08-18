Asia: Staggered growth rates set up investment opportunities – Goldman Sachs

A delay in post-pandemic recoveries amongst the Asian economies due to the vaccine rate differential and the spread of the Delta covid strain could pan out as a key narrative for investment opportunities going forward, Timothy Moe, Chief Asia-Pacific Equity Strategist with Goldman Sachs, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.
Key quotes
“You’ve got a variegated story, and that indeed sets up some investment opportunities looking into next year because you can have this staggered pace of recovery.”
“The market may start to trade that sequential change in outlook and that may be one of the themes that starts to emerge as the second half deepens.”
“The other primary focus of investors in the region right now is China’s regulatory crackdown.”
”The firm prefers China onshore A-share listings over those traded elsewhere as they tend to be less impacted by regulatory tightening.”
“What is called upon now is a much more nuanced approach to China.”
