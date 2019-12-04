Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities, points out that there was slight improvement in Asia's manufacturing PMI's in November, with all but two (Thailand and Philippines) rising.
Key Quotes
“Nonetheless, 6 out of the 9 country PMIs are in contraction below the 50 boom/bust mark and some are sharply lower compared to a year ago. China which moved back into expansion, India and Philippines were the outliers over 50. Thailand in contrast moved from expansion into contraction.”
“Our composite GDP weighted PMI moved back into expansion to its highest since April 2019 after slipping below 50 last month. Stripping China out, Asia's composite PMI recorded a 6th straight month in contraction.”
“The PMI's support evidence that the second derivative of data is improving and that the region is bottoming. Some of the bounce may have been due to trade hopes, which are at risk of reversing given the lack of progress on 'Phase 1'. However, there are signs of improvement in the tech sector, which will help tech exporters.”
“Going forward any recovery will be gradual, with the down draft from weakness in US manufacturing to weigh on the region even amid signs of an improvement in demand from China.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges to 7-month high amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3050, the highest since early May. Opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives. UK Services PMI was upgraded to 49.3.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal fade. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed
Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact.
Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks
The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.
USD/JPY slips to near 2-week lows, below mid-108.00s
Trade uncertainty continued benefitting the JPY’s safe-haven status. Comments by China’s foreign minister further weighed on the sentiment. Investors now look forward to important US data for a fresh impetus.