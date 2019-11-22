Asia: Key events to watch next week - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) provides a list of the key economic events of note in Asia next week.

Key Quotes:

“AU: Another relatively quiet week for data, with the early building blocks of GDP in focus. We expect construction work done will continue to decline, albeit at a slower rate of 0.4% q/q. Following two quarters of decline, we expect Q3 private capex to rise modestly (0.3%), driven by an improvement in mining. For the AUD, the global growth pulse, and Central Bank speeches are likely to be a bigger focus.

NZ: The key release for the week will be the ANZ Business Outlook. With the RBNZ hitting pause at the last meeting, a better result is needed to justify its view that past policy actions are starting to bear fruit. The recent outperformance of the NZD will be contingent on a reasonable result.

CH: We expect the November PMIs to show that the Chinese industrial sector is in contractionary territory, while the service sector stabilises at lower levels.

HK: On Sunday, Hong Kong is scheduled to hold district council elections, the first citywide vote since protests broke out more than five months ago.”