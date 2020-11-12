APVO Stock Price and Quote: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc extends its gains on leukemia remission results

- NASDAQ:APVO surged another 9.12% on Wednesday amidst a NASDAQ tech rally.
- Aptevo’s stock has rocketed over 550% during the last week.
- Aptevo reported its second patient in leukemia remission from its Phase 1 clinical trials.
NASDAQ:APVO has certainly had an eventful week as a stock that has remained somewhat dormant over the past year has suddenly shot up around 550% over the past seven days. Shares gained a further 9.12% on Wednesday to close the most recent trading session at $48.36. To give investors an idea of how much this stock has risen, the 50-day moving average sits at $11.25 and the 200-day moving average is at an even lower $8.26.
The current clinical trials are for its candidate titled APVO436, which is a treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS. While it is a rare form of cancer, the treatment up to this point has been even more difficult to find, so the news of APVO436 success is revolutionary for the oncology field. Two remissions from the same clinical study cohort in the same week are incredibly promising and the increased interest from investors is definitely understandable. Even if there are only two remissions in the entire study, it may be enough for APVO436 to thrive in a market with very few treatments for these types of diseases.
APVO Stock Forecast
With the entire world waiting for COVID-119 vaccine, investors in small-cap biotech stocks have been playing this game for years. Even with the sudden spike in the stock price, the market cap of Aptevo is still only $156 million, which shows how much more room this stock has to run. Given the perfect conditions for APVO436 to succeed in the oncology field, early investors may have found a true diamond in the rough.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
