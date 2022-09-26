- Apple stock fell on Friday in line with market.
- AAPL is still an outperformer this year.
- New iPhone 14 is primary reason for outperformance.
Apple (AAPL) stock fell on Friday as investors dumped risk assets aggressively. The losses were sharp, but Apple once again outperformed. AAPL fell 1.5% on Friday, while the S&P 500 closed 1.7% lower and the Nasdaq was down 1.6%. Apple has been outperforming due to its almost haven status among big tech stocks. It has a huge cash position and a captive and loyal audience who it is assumed will gravitate to the newly released iPhone 14.
Apple stock news
That loyalty will be tested as the global economy continues to deteriorate. iPhones are expensive and would be considered a luxury item. Luxury would be expected to perform poorly in a recession, but we had reports that preorders for the iPhone 14 were ahead of target and talk that higher-end, higher-margin models were being targeted. This caused some relief to Apple shareholders last week.
However, a report from Bloomberg this morning does not make for such bullish reading. Bloomberg reports on a Jefferies note to clients saying iPhone 14 orders in China are running 11% lower than comparable iPhone 13 orders last year. China is a key market along with the US for Apple; if true, this news will make for uncomfortable reading for Apple investors. Some positive news reports that iPhone production in India is up to speed much more quickly than anticipated.
The strength in the dollar will also hurt Apple. Apple earns a huge portion of its revenue outside of the US, so on conversion it will take a hit on the basis of the dollar strength. Apple CFO Luca Maestri already commented on the impact of dollar strength in terms of its impact on margins.
"With respect to foreign exchange, we expect it to be a nearly 300 basis point headwind to our year-over-year growth rate," Maestri said. This was back inlate April on the Q2 earnings conference call. Since then the dollar index has moved from 103 to 113, so this impact is getting worse.
Apple stock forecast
A potential double bottom at $148.50 is huge. This gets some support from a bullish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – falling prices but a rising RSI. So a short-term bounce could be in the cards, but $148.50 is the pivot. Hold here and AAPL stock can target resistance at $153 and then $158. Breaking below $148.50 will mean a move to the June lows is likely at $129.
AAPL daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9700 following earlier slump
EUR/USD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day slightly below 0.9700 in the European morning. Disappointing IFO sentiment data from Germany had little to no impact on the shared currency as investors keep a close eye on central bank speakers.
GBP/USD rebounds from all-time lows, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.0800 from the all-time low it touched below 1.0400 earlier in the day. GBP bears move to sidelines amid market speculations that the Bank of England could consider an emergency rate hike to stop the currency's depreciation.
Gold gains traction, trades above $1,640 Premium
After having dropped to its weakest level in over two years below $1,630 during the Asian trading hours, gold staged a rebound and advanced beyond $1,640. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.