Apple stock forecast: AAPL drops after all-time high

AAPL fell below $180 on Tuesday.

Apple stock reached a market valuation of $3 trillion on Monday.

Dow up about 1% on Tuesday

Despite the Dow almost rising 1%, Apple (AAPL) shares are trading lower on Tuesday one day after making stock market history in the year's first session. Apple, the biggest US stock, began the year with a bang, breaking to an all-time high and momentarily eclipsing the $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time in US stock market history on Monday. At the time of writing, shares are trading at $179.75, down about 1.3%.

Apple Stock News: $3 trillion in the history books

Though it closed at $2.98 trillion on Monday, AAPL briefly broke the $3 trillion valuation when it hit a high of $182.88. This was the first time that has happened for any US public company. Microsoft (MSFT), its nearest competitor, is worth about $2.5 trillion.

AAPL key statistics

Market Cap $2.99 trillion Price/Earnings 32 Price/Sales 8 Price/Book 47 Enterprise Value $3.01 trillion Operating Margin 30% Profit Margin 26% 52-week high $182.90 52-week low $116.21 Short Interest 1% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $175.76

Apple Stock Forecast: $200 remains the target

AAPL shares dropped more than 1.3% about 90 minutes into the Tuesday session. At the moment, the stock has bounced off $179.50, which also provided support on Monday. Further support sits at $177.50, as can be seen in the 15-minute chart below.

This may be just a pullback after an all-time high. Nothing to see here. Move along. FXStreet thinks the road to $200 is an almost certainty this year, although when is anyone's guess. Massive continuing share buybacks that remove about 1% of outstanding shares each quarter make this one a must-own by institutional investors, and its price-to-earnings ratio of 32 means its not yet expensive in comparison to other top stocks.

AAPL 15-minute chart