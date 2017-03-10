ANZ job ads lifted 0.4% m/m - ANZ

ANZ job ads lifted 0.4% m/m - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that the ANZ job ads lifted 0.4% m/m in September (seasonally adjusted).
Key Quotes:
- Job ads growth has slowed to just 0.6% q/q, with a flattening off clearly
- evident. Annual job ads growth has eased from a peak of 20% in January to 9% in September (3-month average).
- Job ads in Auckland have fallen for five months straight (seasonally adjusted) and this region is almost at the bottom of the national table in annual growth terms.
- We suspect labour demand is flattening off somewhat in line with the broader economy as key growth drivers such as construction, migration and tourism top out - however, the labour market remains very tight.
- We continue to expect a modest pick-up in wage growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.