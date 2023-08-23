Nvidia’s quarterly results are seen as pivotal for the AI-led equity run. Economists at ING analyze a busy busy day ahead of Jackson Hole.
Nvidia results in focus
An event to keep an eye on today will be the release of quarterly results from Nvidia. The firm is a key player in the AI space and some see today’s results as a key turning point for the recent AI-led equity rally. The impact will likely extend to the currency market.
Still, with Jackson Hole kicking off tomorrow and the material risk of Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating a hawkish message, any Dollar bearish trend may struggle to find solid momentum.
