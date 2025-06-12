"The erosion of AUD’s rate advantage relative to NZD means periods of calm in risk assets can favour NZD more than AUD for the remainder of the year. For now, we stick with our short-term targets of 0.66 in AUD/USD and 0.61 in NZD/USD."

"The NZD remains a more attractive option in our view as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has signalled more cautiousness in easing further, while the Reserve Bank of Australia’s dovish tilt suggests more room for cuts. We expect only one additional cut in New Zealand this year as services CPI may prove too slow to decelerate, while the RBA may deliver two if not three more."

"Pitching a big rally in AUD and NZD has been harder compared to the outperforming European currencies, which are incidentally benefiting from stronger repatriation flow effects. However, reduced external economic risks related to China can allow AUD and NZD to enjoy some outperformance relative to peers with similarly high beta to risk sentiment in the coming weeks."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.