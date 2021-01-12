Analysis by Israeli healthcare provider shows 33% decline in COVID-19 infections on Pfizer vaccine – Ynet

An initial analysis conducted by Clalit Health Fund, Israel's largest healthcare provider, revealed that there was a 33% drop in COVID-19 infections 14 days after the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as reported by Israeli news outlet Ynet.
"Ynet has received preliminary data from Clalit Health Fund from a test of 200,000 Israelis aged 60 and over, which shows that Pfizer's vaccine not only prevents disease but significantly reduces the infection of those who have been vaccinated, 14 days after the first injection," wrote Ynet's Nadav Eyal.
Market reaction
There was no immediate market reaction to this report. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up around 0.2% on the day.
