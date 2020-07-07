AMD Stock News: Advanced Micro Devices Inc can rise with its Ryzen processors, Intel's issues

- NASDAQ: AMD has advanced by around 2% on Monday, extending its winning streak.
- Demand for the chipmaker's Ryzen processors has been one of the upside drivers.
- The AMD stock price has also been impacted by Goldman's downgrade for Intel, a competitor.
Schadenfreude – pleasure from the misery of others – is what investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) may be experiencing. The Sana Clara, California-based chipmaker is advancing – in part – due to the misery of Intel, its major rival in Silicon Valley.
Goldman Sachs, the influential investment bank, has downgraded Intel's stock target from neutral with a price target of $65 to sell, with $54. Intel's decline – at least according to GS – is also due to AMD's success. The smaller rival has been gaining market share in personal computer and also serve CPU markets – giving a fight to the giant.
AMD's Ryzen processors are rising in demand boosting NASDAQ: AMD stock.
AMD Stock Forecast
NASDAQ: AMD finished at a closing price of $53.40, up from 2%, and edging closer to the 52-week high of $59.27. That would serve as the next target for AMD bulls. It is essential to note that at current prices, the stock is near double its 52-week low of $27.43.
For those seeking quick profits, one look at the market capitalization of over $60 billion is showing that moves will likely be more gradual for this heavyweight company. AMD will likely provide fewer shocks or "air pockets" that scare speculators.
Pre-market trading is showing that NASDAQ: AMD is on the back foot, shedding some of its gains. That goes hand in hand with the broader trend in US markets, as fears of post-weekend-effect COVID-19 statistics could be severe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
