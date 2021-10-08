AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment jumps higher as meme stocks rebound

Meme stocks weren’t the only thing rallying this week . The price of Dogecoin took a nice jump following CEO Adam Aron’s announcement that AMC would now be accepting the crypto as a way to pay for digital gift cards. The meme crypto has been on a roll as of late alongside another dog-related crypto, Shiba-Inu Coin. Aron previously mentioned that AMC would be accepting most of the major cryptocurrencies , but thus far no announcement has been made regarding Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Other meme stocks also responded positively on Thursday and rose alongside AMC. GameStop (NYSE:GME), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) all traded higher during the session. The big winner was a bounce back from the recent hot stock Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) which gained 95.93% after tumbling for the past few days. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was one of the lone laggards on Thursday, as shares fell by 2.37% after jumping higher earlier in the week.

NYSE:AMC finally bucked its recent downturn as the lead meme stock managed a positive day on Thursday. Shares of AMC gained 3.56% and closed the trading session at $38.14 . It has been a tough run for AMC and other meme stocks, with AMC still down nearly 20% during the past month. The broader markets rallied on Thursday as a short-term solution was revealed for the debt ceiling. For now, it seems as though the issue has been resolved until early December, so as expected, most of the stock market continued to rally on Thursday. The Dow Jones added 337 basis points while the NASDAQ paced the major indices by adding 1.05%.

