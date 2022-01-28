AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment is in freefall and breaks below $15 level

- NYSE:AMC fell by 8.91% during Thursday’s trading session.
- January 27th marks the anniversary of AMC’s initial squeeze.
- GameStop falls below $100 as meme stocks struggle yet again.
NYSE:AMC tumbled on Thursday as the once leader of the meme stock revolution fell for the eleventh consecutive session in January. Shares of AMC plummeted by 8.91% and closed the trading session at $14.52. Surprise, surprise, yet another day where all three major indices close the session in the red. The Dow Jones had a minimal loss, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.54%. The NASDAQ led the way lower once again as the tech-heavy index dropped by 1.40% after weakness in stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which fell by 11.55% following its quarterly earnings report.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Thursday marked the one year anniversary to one of the biggest days in the original meme stock short squeeze. On this day in 2021, AMC’s stock jumped from a closing price of $4.96 to an opening price of $20.34 as over 1.2 billion shares changed hands. Despite the stock price falling back down the next week, it was one of the first true squeezes that retail traders coordinated with meme stocks. Fittingly, the platform at the center of the squeeze, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) fell to its lowest levels as a publicly traded company on Thursday following another disappointing earnings report.
AMC stock forecast
AMC’s fellow meme stock, GameStop (NYSE:GME), fell to its lowest levels in nearly a year as well on Thursday. As much pain as AMC shareholders have been in this year, GameStop shares have also dropped by 39% so far in 2022. Despite an ongoing digital transformation and a new NFT integration with the gaming industry, the markets seem to be losing patience with GameStop and its business.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold drops to three-week low, ascending trend-line breakdown in play
Gold continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a three-week low. The Fed's hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the slide.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.