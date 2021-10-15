AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment bounces higher and breaks through the $40.00 price barrier

AMC had a big day on Thursday, but its gains paled in comparison to another meme stock that has started to see momentum. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) skyrocketed by 22.76% today with a strong push into the close. Other meme stocks were mostly trading lower as GameStop (NYSE:GME), Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS), and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) all finished the day in the red.

AMC could finally be showing signs that it is finished with its long consolidation downward, a trend that has been in effect since the last squeeze in June. A nice bounce off its recent support levels has re-tested a previous resistance trendline, creating a pennant pattern that generally leads to a breakout in one direction or the other. With a strong lineup of upcoming Hollywood blockbusters, AMC stock could see a positive catalyst in a strong second half to the year.

NYSE:AMC is finally rewarding the diamond hands of patient AMC apes. On Thursday, shares of AMC bounced higher once again, gaining 5.70% to close the trading session at $40.07. It was the first time since the end of September that the stock had finished higher than $40.00 at the closing bell. AMC continues to bounce off its recent support and the lead meme stock has now added 5.67% to its price this week alone. The move higher came on a day where markets rallied as the S&P 500 had its largest jump since March on promising early earnings reports from some bedrock companies.

