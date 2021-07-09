AMC Share Price: Stock whipsaws as theaters receive another blow to their business

- NYSE:AMC gained 6.37% to close out a roller coaster session on Thursday.
- Another major studio announces it will bring its movies to TV faster than ever before.
- Meme stocks reverse trend to finally end the recent slide.
NYSE:AMC took meme investors for a ride on Thursday, as shares tumbled in the morning but surged into the closing bell. AMC closed the day higher, gaining 6.37%, ending the session at $47.94. The stock continued to trade higher in after hours trading, as AMC climbed a further 2.45% at the time of this writing. Retail investors are used to these wild swings from meme stocks, which have displayed massive volatility throughout 2021.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The reason that AMC fell in the morning was a report that Universal Studios will be releasing its new movie releases on its Peacock streaming platform, within four months of their theatrical release. Universal Studios, which is owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) says this new release schedule will begin in 2022. The announcement comes after studio giant Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported that it will also be releasing many of its new titles through its Disney+ streaming service, with some even appearing simultaneously to the theatrical release. The four months given by Universal Studios means that theaters like AMC will have an even smaller window for ticket sales, and may lose some movie goers altogether.
AMC stock forecast
AMC was joined by its fellow meme stocks on Thursday, as several others bucked the recent bearish trend as well. GameStop (NYSE:GME) gained 0.38%, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) added 0.79%, and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) finished the session 0.46% higher, outpacing the broader markets, and ending their recent losing streaks. Overall the meme stocks have lost much of the momentum they held in early June, with the general sentiment remaining bearish despite Thursday’s reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD has advanced back above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD recapture 1.38, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery
Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.