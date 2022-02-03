Amazon Stock Price and News: AMZN earnings should be boosted by cloud services

Amazon set to release earnings after the close on Thursday.

Big tech has so far been mixed: AAPL and Google were strong but Meta dumped.

Recent read across from web services should help boost Amazon earnings.

Amazon (AMZN) steps up to the plate tonight after the close, and things are decidedly shaky. It is the bottom of the ninth for equities, and a home run is badly needed. Things got off to a solid start as Apple (AAPL) maintained its batting average, and Google (GOOGL) then stepped up and smashed it over the fence. However, Meta Platforms (FB) last night struck out, and now earnings season and equity sentiment hang by a thread. Already NASDAQ futures are pointing sharply lower and risk assets are being hammered again. The market needs a big beat from Amazon.

Amazon Stock News

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to come in at $3.67, and revenue is expected to hit $137.6 billion. Last time out, Amazon missed on EPS by quite a distance and also missed on revenue. This time expectations have been accordingly lowered after FB. We spoke yesterday in advance of those numbers on how the smart play and risk-reward was favoring the downside for Meta. Apple and then Google had raised expectations. Meta shares had jumped 5% after Google (GOOGL) earnings. A beat was priced in, so a miss was severely punished. We were, however, surprised by the extent of the reaction.

Amazon Web Services accounts for about 15% of total revenue, and more notably over half of Amazon's operating income comes from Amazon Web Services. In that regard, we note this morning that Best Buy announces it is to use Amazon Web Services for its cloud services. We also note with interest the strong performance of the IBM and Microsoft cloud divisions. Both companies saw significant growth, and this impacted directly on both companies beating earnings estimates.

IBM grew its cloud revenue by 20% last quarter. "We increased revenue in the fourth quarter with hybrid cloud adoption driving growth in software and consulting," said CEO Arvind Krishna.

Microsoft reported revenue growth of 46% for its cloud business and forecast growth to accelerate in the next quarter. Data from Statista back in October showed Amazon having the largest share of the cloud market at 32%. Microsoft was in second place.

We expect Amazon Web Services to outperform and drive an earnings beat. Outlook should be in line with Microsoft and provide strong reassurance.

Amazon Stock Forecast: double top target is $2,600

Now we see the risk-reward skewed to the upside. Today is likely to see losses for big tech after Meta Platforms' share price collapse. AMZN is already down 3% in the premarket, and NASDAQ futures are negative this morning. Breaking $2,883 though has been a strongly negative move for AMZN. The stock has basically been in a large range for the last year with the occasional move above, but $2,883 always held as support. This year is the first time that level has been broken since July 2020. If it breaks again, Amazon is likely to retreat to the last consolidation zone highlighted at $2,500 to $2,300.

If earnings do perform and the stock appreciates, the first target or resistance level is at $3,191. This is the point of control and also the lows from both August and October 2021. That will end the double top dominance currently at play. The target of the double top is $2,600, which has not yet been reached but is very close.

Amazon (AMZN) chart, 20 hourly