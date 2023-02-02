Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat

- Amazon stock has jumped more than 4% ahead of the market open.
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy leads the earnings call after Thursday's market close.
- Wall Street expects $0.17 in EPS on $147.8 billion in revenue for Q4.
- Analysts expect cloud growth to slow.
One day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over, Amazon (AMZN) stock is preparing for an earnings beat after the close as the stock has added 4.3% at $109.70 in Thursday's premarket.
Wall Street consensus for the quarter ending in December is $0.17 in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) on $145.77 billion in sales. The same quarter one year ago garned $1.39 a share on revenue that topped $137 billion.
Amazon stock earnings preview: Can AWS slow less than Azure?
Last week Microsoft (MSFT) disgruntled investors when Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said growth in its Azure cloud business would drop from ~35% growth to ~30% in Q1 as corporations trimmed their spending in the face of an expected recession.
As the biggest purveyor of data centre and cloud infrastructure globally – at the end of the third quarter Amazon Web Services (AWS) held a 34% market share to Azure's 21% – Amazon's share price will rise or fall based on its cloud unit. AWS makes up about 16% of Amazon revenue at last check but produces a much greater share of the company's profits. During the third calendar quarter, AWS grew 27.5%, so the market will watch how annual growth in Q4 compares to that figure.
Bank of America Securities, MKM Partners and Oppenheimer all put out notes in the past week expecting that Azure's deceleration will translate directly to a slowdown at AWS. If that takes place, expect AMZN stock's regular session gains to be erased.
Besides cloud, Amazon needs to show resiliency in retail sales from its core business. According to data compiled by Mastercard (MA), ecommerce sales rose 11% YoY in the fourth quarter, so that is a positive sign for Amazon.
Lastly, the market will focus on how the 18,000 job cuts announced in January will affect guidance on margins. Expect healthier margins to lead to a larger uptick in the AMZN share price afterhours.
Amazon stock forecast
Amazon stock has rallied up to the top of the demand zone that worked well as support during the May through July period of 2022. That zone ranges from $101 to $109.50. Coincidentally, this also closes the gap from the gap down on October 28.
A break above this zone would allow bulls to retest the supply zone between $120 and $122 that acted as resistance on five occasions last October. Support sits nearby at $92.50 in the case of a major miss.
AMZN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0900 on Lagarde remarks
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0900. Despite the European Central Bank's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD at fresh weekly lows despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated below 1.2300. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US Dollar gathers strength
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,920. The US Dollar stages a rebound after having suffered heavy losses late Wednesday and weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays below 3.4%, possibly limiting the pair's downside for the time being.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.