Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook & Tesla Technical Elliott wave analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading
Stocks Elliott Wave overview: Elliott Wave Double ZigZag pattern for Intermediate Wave (4)
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Y of (4)
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4)
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave v of (c) of b) of Y of (4)
Square SQ Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4)
Facebook FB Elliott Wave (v) of c) of Y of (4)
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave v of (v) of c) of B of (4)
Trading Tips
"In trading, you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep the money."
Video Chapters
00:00 NASDAQ 100 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
03:56 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
05:47 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
07:08 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
10:47 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
15:54 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
19:10 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
25:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
