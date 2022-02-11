Allstate Corporation is a US-based insurance business in the US and Canada. It covers areas like health, life, accident as well as product insurance. It also has exceptional seasonal patterns around this time of year. Furthermore, insurance companies generally benefit from higher interest rates. This means the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish tilt should benefit the insurance sector generally.
In the last 14 years, between February 11 and April 12, the Allstate Corporation has risen 13 times with an average return of 4.52%. The largest gain has been over 14.24% and the largest loss was -21.28%.
Major trade risks: The main risk for this outlook is either any bad news for the Allstate Corporation or sudden risk-off trading that will hit stocks generally.
