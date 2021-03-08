Allianz and AXA are in an attractive overall technical situation – Commerzbank

British Stoxx 50 stock National Grid is seen as a technical switch candidate that accurately reflects this situation. In contrast, Euro Stoxx 50 insurance stocks Allianz and AXA are technical additional buys, economists at Commerzbank appraise.
Key quotes
“In the stock of insurance group Allianz, the overall technical situation suggests a continuation of the bull market movement. The medium-term technical price potential is to test the resistance zone from €230.0 to €235.0 (the pre-Corona price level). As Allianz additionally offers an attractive gross dividend yield of 4.6%, the stock remains a technical (additional) buy.”
“The medium-term uptrend should continue, and it should be no surprise if the stock can again advance to or into the staggered resistance zone (€25.5 to €27.5). Moreover, AXA currently offers an attractive dividend yield of more than 6%. Due to this overall situation, AXA remains a conservative technical (additional) buy.”
“Utility company National Grid is now in a bear market movement. In the last trading days, however, the stock has slipped through the GBp 827 support with another technical sell signal, and so the bear market trend continues. Although National Grid – like many European utility companies – currently offers a gross dividend yield above the market average, the overall situation makes this stock a technical switch or sell.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).