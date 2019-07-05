All eyes on Huawei ban as US and China try to break trade war deadlock – SCMP

An American source briefed about the situation said Beijing remained coy on whether China would immediately resume buying American soybeans, as cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Beijing wanted first to see how – and if – the Trump administration would ease the supply ban on Huawei, as promised by Trump.

The White House probably would make an announcement “in the next couple of days” on the conditions under which American companies would be allowed to resume supplying the Chinese tech giant.

The Chinese would then commit to buying American agricultural products.

If the negotiators are unable to resolve the issues, the talks could “break down immediately”, with Washington going ahead with new tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese products.

A Chinese source also confirmed that American negotiators would return to Beijing next week to iron out the details of what was discussed.