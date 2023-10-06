All eyes are on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Economists at MUFG Bank discuss how employment data could impact yields and the Dollar.
An in-line print could allow the Dollar to adjust a little further weaker
If today’s NFP data was to reveal an acceleration in payrolls it would certainly push further back the expectations on the timing of a downturn, reinforce the ‘higher for longer’ mantra and fuel renewed UST bond selling and Dollar buying.
An in-line print may be greeted with some relief that extends the correction in yields a little further lower from here which would allow the Dollar to adjust a little further weaker too.
The Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections in September revealed expectations of the labour market being stronger (unemployment rate revised down from 4.1% to 3.8% for Q4 2023 – the current level) which means any disappointment in the data like another jump in the unemployment rate has the potential to influence rate expectations that bit more.
See – NFP Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, losing momentum
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near mid-1.0500s ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow range near 1.0550 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its two-day corrective decline amid a better mood and ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2200, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2200, rebounding in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair receives support amid the correction in the US Dollar, following the decline in US bond yields. US payrolls data is coming up next.
Gold price reverses modest uptick, bears regain control ahead of US NFP
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday positive move to the $1,825 area on Friday. Bets for more Fed rate hikes in 2023, elevated US bond yields and a bullish USD continue to weigh. Traders now look forward to crucial US NFP for a fresh directional impetus.
THORChain price dips 5% as bullish wind on illicit transfers settles
ThorChain surpassed $1 billion in transaction volume in the last five days, a surge attributed to illicit activity. RUNE price has seen an impressive increase over the past week before a 5% dip on the daily chart.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: NFP September report set to show broadly stable labor market
Expectations of a final interest-rate hike by the US Fed this quarter were reinforced after US job openings unexpectedly rose by the most in over two years to 9.610 million in August.