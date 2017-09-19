Abe won't waver on sales tax - Economic Adviser

According to Motoshige Itoh, a member of the Japanese government's economic and fiscal policy council, PM Abe would not waiver from his current stance to riase the sales tax if he calls a snap election.

Japanese economy is witnessing longest expansion in more than a decade and that has made it easier for Abe to stick with the tax increase.

"He won't cancel the tax hike as part of this campaign platform", said Itoh. Speculation is gathering pace that Abe is planning to dissolve parliament and hold an election in late October.